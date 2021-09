Hitting the road for the second time this season, Maryland women’s soccer had its hands full with Saint Joseph’s. With less than a minute remaining in regulation, defender Zora Jackson sprinted in from her left back position, seemingly out of nowhere, and all the way into the box. Temple goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti had kept the Hawks in it all game, making save after save. Cappelletti came out of net to challenge Jackson, diving for the ball and securing it, making sure the game went to overtime at worst case for Saint Joseph’s.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO