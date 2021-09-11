Megan Davey receives national recognition from American Society for Nondestructive Testing

A news story from Clover Park Technical College. The Advancement of Active Military and Veterans in NDT Recognition acknowledges individuals or organizations who encourage active military and veterans to enter and thrive in the field of NDT, either through creation and/or implementation of programs that provide educational or career advancement opportunities in NDT that may not otherwise be available to active military and veterans, or through leading by example of how active military and veterans can not only have a career in NDT but also contribute greatly to NDT, ASNT, and creating a safer world.