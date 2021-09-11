Who Is Russell Brand’s Wife?

So, the internet tells me Hailee Steinfeld has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. I say this even though my own two eyes do not believe it to be true. The actress — you know, True Grit, Pitch Perfect, Dickinson! — arrived at the esteemed fashion event looking completely unrecognizable. (Yes, the term is overused, but if there were ever a time to use it, the time is now.) In her 10th Met Gala appearance, Steinfeld wore an extraterrestrial Iris van Herpen dress with a bluntly cut blond bob and bleached eyebrows to match her purposefully muted makeup. Her new cut and color were courtesy of hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, a transformation in which he captioned a new Instagram Story, "Did something different." Uh, ya think?

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO