End of a somber journey: Watch as Frank Siller completes 500-mile walk on Sept. 11

By Tracey Porpora
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 537-mile walk and its tribute to all those lost in 9/11 -- especially his younger brother -- is one Frank Siller will never forget. Dubbed the “Never Forget Walk” from Washington, D.C., to Manhattan, Siller, Tunnel to Towers chief executive officer, culminated his somber journey at Ground Zero on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center.

BROOKLYN, NY
