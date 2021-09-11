End of a somber journey: Watch as Frank Siller completes 500-mile walk on Sept. 11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Families on all Staten Island shores have been busy readying their children for the brand-new start of the school year. The traditional first day of school photos were snapped as students embarked upon a new grade, excited to see old friends and make new ones, albeit with more butterflies than usual because of COVID-19 restrictions and “new normals.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO