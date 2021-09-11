49ers place Jalen Hurd on injured reserve

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJalen Hurd spent his first two NFL seasons on the 49ers’ injured reserve list and he’s back on it for a third time. The 49ers announced the move on Saturday afternoon. Hurd tore his ACL last year and didn’t play in the team’s first two preseason games, but was able to play in the finale. His knee began bothering him again after that move and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he was a candidate for I.R. before he was ruled out for Week One on Friday.

