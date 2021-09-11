CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Sent Grizzlies Their Own Unprotected 2024 Second-Round Pick In Marc Gasol Trade

Cover picture for the articleGasol was under contract for one more year but instead of simply waiving him, Los Angeles was able to offload his salary to Memphis for the cost of a second-round pick and cash. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, the cost of doing business was their own unprotected 2024 second-rounder: It is a bit of a steep price to pay to offload a minimal salary like Gasol's, but the move saves the organization around $10 million in luxury tax.

