Steve Aoki’s Fashion Brand Dim Mak Releases a Bleach Collaboration
Dim Mak has partnered up with Viz Media to launch its third anime collaboration line, featuring original art from the Bleach series. The first drop in the collaboration introduces popular characters from the series. It includes Ichigo Kurosaki in both his Hollowfication and Vasto Lorde form, as well as Renji Arabai, Byakuya Kuchiki, and Toshiro Hitsugaya. The items are currently available on the Dim Mak official store. Prices start at $38.www.siliconera.com
