Special Weather Statement issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duchesne and eastern Summit Counties through 400 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Tabiona, or 27 miles north of Duchesne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moon Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
