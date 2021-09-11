CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duchesne County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Western Uinta Basin, Western Uinta Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 14:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-11 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Duchesne and eastern Summit Counties through 400 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles northeast of Tabiona, or 27 miles north of Duchesne, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moon Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA's vaccine advisers meet to decide whether Americans need boosters

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration started meeting Friday morning to discuss whether many Americans need to start getting booster doses of coronavirus vaccine. The all-day meeting will be packed with presentations. They'll include Pfizer/BioNTech, which is arguing that there's enough evidence of waning immunity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wasatch County, UT
City
Duchesne, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
City
Tabiona, UT
County
Summit County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uinta Mountains#Special Weather Statement#Uinta Basin#14 43 00#Doppler
Fox News

Nicki Minaj gains support on social media amid conflict with Biden officials over White House visit

Rapper Nicki Minaj is receiving words of encouragement on social media from fans and stars following her apparent war of words with the Biden administration on Wednesday. Minaj made headlines for calling out White House officials after the administration put out a statement clarifying it had offered her a phone call to discuss her coronavirus vaccine hesitancy, not an in-person visit. Minaj, who was baffled by the clarification, took to Twitter to share her take on what really went down and then followed up in a 14-minute video on Instagram claiming she's not a liar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy