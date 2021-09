The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who had qualified first, powers through to the end for third win; retakes points lead.Alex Palou had an unforgettable weekend in Portland. Palou, piloting the No. 10 PNC Bank Honda of Chip Ganassi Racing, crashed in practice and then qualified first and survived a first-turn emergency runoff at the Festival Curves to power to victory Sunday in the Grand Prix of Portland at Portland International Raceway. A couple late cautions made it close between Palou and second-place Alexander Rossi (1.2895 seconds behind) and third-place Scott Dixon. But, Palou wouldn't be overcome in the final 18-lap...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO