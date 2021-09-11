CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims and the City She Now Calls Home

By Alyssa Morin
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims. Gigi Hadid shared a moving message to New Yorkers on an especially significant day. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the supermodel took a moment to honor New York City, as well as those who suffered a great deal of pain from the horrific terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In a post shared on Instagram, Gigi shared a touching tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, writing, "My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago."

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Arrive Hand in Hand for 2021 Met Gala Afterparty After She Walked Red Carpet Solo

Out on the town! Kaia Gerber reunited with boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a Met Gala afterparty after he skipped the red carpet arrivals on Monday, September 13. The model, 20, and the Euphoria star, 24, walked hand in hand as they stepped out for Justin Bieber‘s star-studded bash after the 2021 fundraiser in New York City. Elordi looked casual with a white T-shirt tucked into a pair of ripped jeans. He threw a black button-down over the top. Cindy Crawford‘s daughter, for her part, showed off her lean legs in a sheer minidress and heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Highsnobiety

Gigi Hadid Wore $12 Million Diamond Necklace to The Met

Admittedly, it's a little gauche to gawk at the sheer opulence on display at the 2021's Met Gala. We've covered all the most interesting looks of the evening, and the worst, and the weirdest, but we've mostly refrained from just celebrating wealth for the sake of it. So forgive me...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cosmopolitan

People think Zayn Malik has been banned from the Met Gala

If you've been following the Met Gala for the past few years you would have noticed that supermodel Gigi Hadid always walks the red carpet solo, as she has done since 2016 - the only year that boyfriend Zayn Malik has attended. Well, now people have a theory as to why, after an interview with Zayn from 2018 resurfaced, leading fans to theorise that he may actually have been banned from the event.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Gigi Hadid Hopes Her Met Gala Appearance Will Inspire Her Daughter One Day

At the Met Gala last night, Gigi Hadid explained to livestream cohost Keke Palmer that she's hoping to be a role model, as well as a runway model. A newly red-haired Hadid talked with Palmer about how she hopes that someday, her daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, will be inspired by her appearance at the event. "She's one next week, and I feel like I've been on mama duty. I've been at the farm with her every day in my sweatpants and our matching messy buns. I feel like tonight I'm showing her what it means to dress up and own it and have balance," she said.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Brandon Maxwell
E! News

Bella Hadid Reveals Vaccination Status Amid Criticism Over Met Gala Absence

Bella Hadid injected some sarcasm into the situation as she fired back at critics speculating about the reason behind her absence from the 2021 Met Gala. Following online rumors that she did not attend the star-studded event because she allegedly did not meet the Metropolitan Museum of Art's requirement of being vaccinated against COVID-19—in accordance with New York City's mandate, the 24-year-old supermodel shared on her Instagram Story a photo of herself appearing to prepare to receive a vaccine. The pic was posted on Wednesday, Sept. 15, two days after the Met Gala, and was dated Aug. 6.
CELEBRITIES
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York Fashion Week#British Royal Family#New Yorkers#Americans
Page Six

Natalia Bryant makes Met Gala debut in avant-garde balloon dress

Natalia Bryant certainly took a risk at her first-ever Met Gala. The 18-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant hit the red carpet on Monday night, dressed in a whimsical Conner Ives creation covered in multicolored sequins that will be showcased as part of the museum’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Britney Spears Among Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Watch: Meghan Markle Receives Love From Royals on Her 40th Birthday. Meghan Markle and Britney Spears share a unique new title. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Harry, were honored for their humanitarian work; the newly engaged, embattled pop star who spurred a movement is now facing the possibility of renewed independence after her father recently filed a petition to end her 13-year conservatorship. All three—plus President Joe Biden, Dolly Parton, Kate Winslet, Scarlett Johansson, Lil Nas X, Olympian Simone Biles and Jason Sudeikis made Time magazine's list of the 100 most influential people for 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Rihanna's Met Gala Entrance With A$AP Rocky Was Well Worth Waiting For

2021's Met Gala was, after a year or so of limited IRL events, something of a shock to the system. And that was just for those of us watching from afar. The celebrities just kept on coming: first Anna Wintour, then Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck, Sienna Miller, Emily Blunt, Regina King, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Carey Mulligan and Lil Nas X. Phew.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

108K+
Followers
32K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy