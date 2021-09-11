Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims and the City She Now Calls Home
Watch: Gigi Hadid Shares Touching Tribute to 9/11 Victims. Gigi Hadid shared a moving message to New Yorkers on an especially significant day. On Saturday, Sept. 11, the supermodel took a moment to honor New York City, as well as those who suffered a great deal of pain from the horrific terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. In a post shared on Instagram, Gigi shared a touching tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the tragedy, writing, "My heart is heavy today thinking of all the lives lost on this day 20 years ago."www.eonline.com
Comments / 0