Sounds Like Heather Rae Young Is Leaving One Of Her Selling Sunset Co-Stars Out Of Her And Tarek El Moussa's Wedding Plans

By Lauren Vanderveen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heather Rae Young gained quick notoriety as a go-getter real estate agent on Netflix’s reality show Selling Sunset. Even faster has been her whirlwind romance with Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa, who she started dating in 2019 and later got engaged to in July of 2020. (The engagement also resulted in a highly-debated butt tattoo.) Their wedding has been reported to take place any day now but, apparently, one of her Selling Sunset co-stars isn't part of the plans.

