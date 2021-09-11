Sounds Like Heather Rae Young Is Leaving One Of Her Selling Sunset Co-Stars Out Of Her And Tarek El Moussa's Wedding Plans

The new season of Flipping 101 premieres this Thursday, and according to Tarek El Moussa, it will be full of special moments. The HGTV star's solo show, in which he teaches novice home flippers how to turn a profit in the high stakes L.A. real estate market, will also give fans a peek into his personal life. The last year has been filled with major life events for the host as he plans his wedding with fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, renovates a new house in Newport Beach into their dream home, and navigates coparenting daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with his ex wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Haack.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO