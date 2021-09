Minnesota United has signed defender Michael Boxall to a new two-year contract, starting in 2022. “Fully deserved, really pleased for Michael,” said MNUFC Head Coach Adrian Heath. “I was asked about Boxy the other week for an article and they asked me what is the best about him – consummate professional, great teammate, consistent, know what you’re getting and if every manager had plenty of Boxys in their club, they would be very, very happy. Delighted that he’s got a contract that he fully deserves. He’s earned his reward of a new deal.”

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO