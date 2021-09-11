CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

5 major takeaways from Florida's Week 2 win over South Florida

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoEeG_0btKR61R00

Florida’s second game of the season played out much like its first.

The Gators earned a decisive 42-20 win over South Florida on the road at Raymond James Stadium, but it wasn’t a performance that inspired a lot of confidence ahead of the biggest home game UF’s had in years against No. 1 Alabama next week.

Florida’s offense erupted for 619 yards, largely owing to a handful of explosive plays from backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. But starter Emory Jones struggled once again, and though the Gators were able to take advantage of a weak Bulls defense, they will need to tighten up a lot of things ahead of the ‘Bama game.

Five takeaways from the win over USF:

1

Richardson is clearly the guy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EKrDa_0btKR61R00
Matt Pendleton/The Gainesville Sun

Against the Bulls, Richardson all but confirmed what many of us suspected after last week’s win over Florida Atlantic: the redshirt freshman gives this team the best chance to win. With Jones starting, Richardson saw sporadic action. But he was nearly perfect when he had his chances.

He went 3 of 3 for 152 yards and two touchdowns through the air, including a 75-yard bomb to Jacob Copeland for a touchdown on his first play. The one pass that didn’t result in a touchdown was a gorgeous pass Richardson threw across his body to Copeland at the sideline .

It wasn’t all bad for Jones, who went 14 of 22 for 151 yards and a touchdown while totaling 82 yards and a score on the ground. But he also threw two more very bad interceptions and nearly tossed a third. He’s just too slow reading the field, and the touch on his throws is inconsistent.

Richardson came up limping after an 80-yard rushing touchdown, and that ended his afternoon. But if he’s healthy moving forward, it’s obvious who should see the most reps against the Crimson Tide.

2

Copeland has his breakout game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5Olz_0btKR61R00
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Last week, I wrote that no receiver stepped up as the clear top target in the passing game. Copeland must have heard the challenge, because he had the best game of his career, by far, on Saturday. He had five catches for 175 yards and two scores, and he was a part of nearly every big play in the passing game.

Copeland is a former top recruit who has been a bit buried on the depth chart to this point in his career, but he really stepped up on Saturday. Xzavier Henderson, who is a backup, also had a great game, reeling in four catches for 68 yards and a score.

He could challenge Justin Shorter, who hasn’t impressed in the first two games, for playing time and targets. Shorter had two catches on five targets Saturday for 23 yards.

3

We may have overreacted to the pass rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ei8pJ_0btKR61R00
Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

After a season in which Florida struggled on defense, the disruptive pass rush it showed in Week 1 against the Owls was highly encouraging. UF sacked N’Kosi Perry six times and pressured him a lot more. Against the Bulls, the pass rush was almost non-existent.

The team totaled one sack, which came from Jeremiah Moon, and the only other quarterback hurry came from safety Mordecai McDaniel. The front seven shut down the run game, though, totaling nine tackles for loss. Zachary Carter led the way in that department with 2.5 tackles in the backfield.

USF’s offensive line was a strength, but it’s hard to imagine what Alabama’s Bryce Young will do if he has that kind of time, especially the way Florida’s secondary is playing. More on that next.

4

UF needs to find the answer opposite Kaiir Elam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cfeRD_0btKR61R00
Matt Pendleton/The Gainesville Sun

There’s not a single player on the UF roster who saw more offseason hype than cornerback Kaiir Elam — for good reason. He’s been a shutdown corner for as long as he’s been playing in the orange and blue. He continued his high level of play on Saturday, totaling Florida’s first and only pick of the season.

Opposite Elam, however, are question marks. Avery Helm started the last two games, but he has not played particularly well. However, his workload could be explained by the struggles of five-star true freshman Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall was expected to win the starting job after Jaydon Hill was lost for the season, but he’ll need to play a lot better moving forward. He was beat a lot. While Helm hasn’t been very impressive, he has looked better as a tackler and in coverage. Considering Elijah Blades hasn’t seen the field much, it seems Marshall is the only other player competing for that spot right now.

5

Missing persons report: Florida's tight end room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V6Qqw_0btKR61R00
UAA Communications/Isabella Marley

After the prolific numbers Kyle Pitts put up last year, many of us assumed the tight ends would play a prominent role in the passing game yet again, especially with an experienced starter, Kemore Gamble. But for the second week in a row, no tight ends recorded a catch against South Florida.

Nick Elksnis was targeted late in the game on a throw from Jones in the end zone, but it was late and he couldn’t come down with it. Aside from that, the position has been an afterthought.

It’s possible Mullen is saving looks for the Alabama game. But it seems more likely that Jones’ relative ineffectiveness in the passing game has made it difficult to involve the tight ends. We saw last year how big an impact they can have on the game, and Mullen needs to find a way to bring them into the fold offensively.

List

Gallery

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football vs. South Florida Bulls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWXG0_0btKR61R00

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Comments / 0

Related
AllGators

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From the Florida Gators Win Over USF

The Florida Gators took down the USF Bulls in relatively dominant fashion, 42-20, to earn their second victory of the season on Saturday in Tampa. Entering their second tune-up game to begin the 2021 season, Florida looked to capitalize on their opportunity to work through the growing pains seen in week one associated with new faces taking over starting roles. Starting strong, the Gators would look to have all three units clicking on all cylinders.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

3 things I want to see in Florida's game at South Florida

Florida makes the short trip to Tampa on Saturday to face in-state foe South Florida at Raymond James Stadium. It’s an interesting bit of scheduling for the Gators, who face Florida State on the road every other season but otherwise seldom face nonconference opposition on the road. Of course, how...
FLORIDA STATE
Gator Country

Podcast: Recapping the Florida Gators win over FAU

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 47:42 — 109.2MB) Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Google Play | RSS. GatorCountry brings you a new podcast as we recap the Florida Gators 35-14 win over FAU on Saturday night. Andrew Spivey and David Soderquist breakdown on the Gators looked...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida’s quarterbacks further entangle against South Florida

Redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson scrambled to his left with a South Florida defender closing in behind him and two more bearing down in front. He found his target, turned his body, planted his feet and rifled the ball forward less than a second before contact. Thirty-five yards downfield, wide receiver...
FLORIDA STATE
Birmingham Star

SEC showdown in Swamp: No. 1 Alabama, No. 11 Florida collide

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Fla. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#Football Games#College Football#Florida Gators#American Football#Usf#N Kosi#Bulls#Uf
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox35orlando.com

Cat survives death-defying fall at South Florida football stadium

MIAMI, Fla. - It looks like this cat used one of his nine lives after falling from a death-defying height. Video captured by Rodderick Harrison shows a cat falling in the Miami Hurricanes football stadium from one floor to the next. Fortunately, an American flag helped break the feline's fall...
FLORIDA STATE
Macon Telegraph

What Georgia’s Kirby Smart said about facing Shane Beamer, South Carolina

One of Shane Beamer’s biggest career steps came at Georgia. He helped the Bulldogs elevate to a national power at the beginning of the Kirby Smart era. A few years and a couple of stops later, the rising Beamer stands on the opposite sideline as South Carolina’s head coach. He will lead his program into Athens on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN), and both schools have opened the season 2-0.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy