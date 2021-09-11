5 major takeaways from Florida's Week 2 win over South Florida

Florida’s second game of the season played out much like its first.

The Gators earned a decisive 42-20 win over South Florida on the road at Raymond James Stadium, but it wasn’t a performance that inspired a lot of confidence ahead of the biggest home game UF’s had in years against No. 1 Alabama next week.

Florida’s offense erupted for 619 yards, largely owing to a handful of explosive plays from backup quarterback Anthony Richardson. But starter Emory Jones struggled once again, and though the Gators were able to take advantage of a weak Bulls defense, they will need to tighten up a lot of things ahead of the ‘Bama game.

Five takeaways from the win over USF:

1

Richardson is clearly the guy

Matt Pendleton/The Gainesville Sun

Against the Bulls, Richardson all but confirmed what many of us suspected after last week’s win over Florida Atlantic: the redshirt freshman gives this team the best chance to win. With Jones starting, Richardson saw sporadic action. But he was nearly perfect when he had his chances.

He went 3 of 3 for 152 yards and two touchdowns through the air, including a 75-yard bomb to Jacob Copeland for a touchdown on his first play. The one pass that didn’t result in a touchdown was a gorgeous pass Richardson threw across his body to Copeland at the sideline .

It wasn’t all bad for Jones, who went 14 of 22 for 151 yards and a touchdown while totaling 82 yards and a score on the ground. But he also threw two more very bad interceptions and nearly tossed a third. He’s just too slow reading the field, and the touch on his throws is inconsistent.

Richardson came up limping after an 80-yard rushing touchdown, and that ended his afternoon. But if he’s healthy moving forward, it’s obvious who should see the most reps against the Crimson Tide.

2

Copeland has his breakout game

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

Last week, I wrote that no receiver stepped up as the clear top target in the passing game. Copeland must have heard the challenge, because he had the best game of his career, by far, on Saturday. He had five catches for 175 yards and two scores, and he was a part of nearly every big play in the passing game.

Copeland is a former top recruit who has been a bit buried on the depth chart to this point in his career, but he really stepped up on Saturday. Xzavier Henderson, who is a backup, also had a great game, reeling in four catches for 68 yards and a score.

He could challenge Justin Shorter, who hasn’t impressed in the first two games, for playing time and targets. Shorter had two catches on five targets Saturday for 23 yards.

3

We may have overreacted to the pass rush

Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun

After a season in which Florida struggled on defense, the disruptive pass rush it showed in Week 1 against the Owls was highly encouraging. UF sacked N’Kosi Perry six times and pressured him a lot more. Against the Bulls, the pass rush was almost non-existent.

The team totaled one sack, which came from Jeremiah Moon, and the only other quarterback hurry came from safety Mordecai McDaniel. The front seven shut down the run game, though, totaling nine tackles for loss. Zachary Carter led the way in that department with 2.5 tackles in the backfield.

USF’s offensive line was a strength, but it’s hard to imagine what Alabama’s Bryce Young will do if he has that kind of time, especially the way Florida’s secondary is playing. More on that next.

4

UF needs to find the answer opposite Kaiir Elam

Matt Pendleton/The Gainesville Sun

There’s not a single player on the UF roster who saw more offseason hype than cornerback Kaiir Elam — for good reason. He’s been a shutdown corner for as long as he’s been playing in the orange and blue. He continued his high level of play on Saturday, totaling Florida’s first and only pick of the season.

Opposite Elam, however, are question marks. Avery Helm started the last two games, but he has not played particularly well. However, his workload could be explained by the struggles of five-star true freshman Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall was expected to win the starting job after Jaydon Hill was lost for the season, but he’ll need to play a lot better moving forward. He was beat a lot. While Helm hasn’t been very impressive, he has looked better as a tackler and in coverage. Considering Elijah Blades hasn’t seen the field much, it seems Marshall is the only other player competing for that spot right now.

5

Missing persons report: Florida's tight end room

UAA Communications/Isabella Marley

After the prolific numbers Kyle Pitts put up last year, many of us assumed the tight ends would play a prominent role in the passing game yet again, especially with an experienced starter, Kemore Gamble. But for the second week in a row, no tight ends recorded a catch against South Florida.

Nick Elksnis was targeted late in the game on a throw from Jones in the end zone, but it was late and he couldn’t come down with it. Aside from that, the position has been an afterthought.

It’s possible Mullen is saving looks for the Alabama game. But it seems more likely that Jones’ relative ineffectiveness in the passing game has made it difficult to involve the tight ends. We saw last year how big an impact they can have on the game, and Mullen needs to find a way to bring them into the fold offensively.

List

Gallery

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football vs. South Florida Bulls

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+