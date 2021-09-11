AEye Hopes Its Lidar System Is Ahead of the Curve

If you learned everything you know about self-driving cars from Elon Musk's Twitter feed, you're missing a lot. Companies including Waymo (part of Google) and startups such as Zoox have unveiled autonomous shuttle concepts, as have traditional manufacturers including Cadillac and Toyota (it was one of Toyota's shuttles that collided with a visually impaired athlete during the Tokyo Paralympics last month). And Waymo is currently allowing the general public to hail its driverless shuttles in Phoenix. There's also a world of smaller companies working to build the hardware that will help driverless cars, shuttles, and delivery bots perceive our world. One of those companies is AEye, a California-based lidar (which stands for light detection and ranging) firm with a sensor that, when mounted on a car, can detect obstacles—even small ones—from quite a long distance.