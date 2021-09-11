CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEye Hopes Its Lidar System Is Ahead of the Curve

By Annie White
CAR AND DRIVER
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you learned everything you know about self-driving cars from Elon Musk's Twitter feed, you're missing a lot. Companies including Waymo (part of Google) and startups such as Zoox have unveiled autonomous shuttle concepts, as have traditional manufacturers including Cadillac and Toyota (it was one of Toyota's shuttles that collided with a visually impaired athlete during the Tokyo Paralympics last month). And Waymo is currently allowing the general public to hail its driverless shuttles in Phoenix. There's also a world of smaller companies working to build the hardware that will help driverless cars, shuttles, and delivery bots perceive our world. One of those companies is AEye, a California-based lidar (which stands for light detection and ranging) firm with a sensor that, when mounted on a car, can detect obstacles—even small ones—from quite a long distance.

CAR AND DRIVER

Polestar Previews Production Version of Precept EV Sedan

Polestar has shared a photo of a prototype of the upcoming production version of the Precept concept. It appears to be a large, sleek flagship sedan model with a near-identical body shape as the concept. Polestar says it will begin production before 2025. Polestar is keen to demonstrate that its...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes Executive Hints That Station Wagons May Not Be Around Forever

Mercedes-Benz's chief operating officer, Markus Schäfer, told the U.K. publication Autocar that even though some markets still love their wagons—sorry, estates—"this market is under pressure." For the U.S., Mercedes said the few station wagon models it sells remain important thanks to loyal customers. Other model segments that Mercedes could shrink...
MERCEDES, TX
