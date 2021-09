INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest as the Indianapolis Colts open the season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Lucas Oil Stadium:. We won’t spend much time on this because everybody’s probably tired of hearing about it. The Colts haven’t won a season opener since 2013 and can tie the franchise record for opening-day futility – eight straight losses from 1984-91 – with Seahawks in town. Too much can be made of what will be the first step into the NFL’s first 17-game season, but Jim Irsay hasn’t hidden his desire for Indy to finally get its act together in week 1.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO