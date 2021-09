Beatrice Louise “Beatie” Musser, 86, of Harrisburg, left this earth Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, from her home to join her family and friends in heaven. Born April 30, 1935, in West Milton, she was the daughter of the late George W. and E. Florence (Walter) Musser; and preceded in death by her sisters, Gladys Fisher, Florine Smith and Freda Musser; brothers, Nevin, Marlin and George Musser Jr., and many friends.