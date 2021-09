The latest MLS Power Rankings from MLSsoccer.com and ESPN.com ranks the Seattle Sounders as the consensus No. 2 team in the league for Week 24. Following a 1-0 victory against Minnesota United by way of a brilliant strike from João Paulo, the Rave Green extended their Western Conference Table lead to two points atop Sporting Kansas City. This match saw the Sounders reach 45 points on the season, a second-place tally in the Support Shield race, and the return of Goalkeeper Stefan Frei who recorded a shutout in his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on May 12 in San Jose.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO