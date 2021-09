The power of scent is its ability to whisk us away to another place in a matter of seconds. So much so that we’ve relied on fragrances throughout the pandemic to transport our minds (if not our bodies) to foreign and fantasy worlds far removed from the same four walls we found ourselves staring at for days on end. Which is exactly what drew Miley Cyrus to Gucci’s new Flora Gorgeous Gardenia scent, which relaunched last month.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO