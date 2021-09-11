Parade Annoucement

(Richmond, Texas) The City of Richmond and the City of Rosenberg will be presenting the “Tradition Returns” Parade in honor of the 85th Fort Bend County Fair. The Parade will be on Friday, September 24, 2021, on the traditional day known as Fair Day. This announcement comes as a collaborative effort between the cities staff and various departments. The parade route begins at the Historic Court House, 401 Jackson Street, in Richmond and proceeds west down Hwy. 90-A to Jennetta Street in Rosenberg.