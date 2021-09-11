2 charged in domestic fatal shooting in Sumter
Two people are in custody and charged for involvement in a domestic-related shooting death in Sumter Friday morning. The Sumter Police Department responded to a shots fired call after 3 a.m. on Andrena Drive, where they found 27-year-old Jarvis Hudson, of Columbia, injured and sitting inside a vehicle parked outside a home, said Tonyia McGirt, public information officer for the police department. He later died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.www.theitem.com
Comments / 6