Florida State

Anthony Richardson becomes first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to achieve impressive feat

By Jake Rill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Richardson can make opposing defenses pay with both his arm and his legs. And the Florida redshirt freshman quarterback showcased that in a big way on Saturday. In the Gators’ 42-20 win at South Florida, Richardson had 152 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. That made him the first Florida QB since Tim Tebow to eclipse the century mark both through the air and on the ground in the same game, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. Tebow last achieved the feat on Nov. 21, 2009, when he had 215 passing yards and 102 rushing yards against Florida International.

