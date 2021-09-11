CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only player in ACC who can matchup with him is Noah Taylor.

Brennan Armstrong looks like he could be as good as any UVA QB ever. -- foulcanine 09/11/2021 3:35PM. BA is improving and is 7-5 as a starter. We may need to see how he plays on -- UV Won 09/11/2021 6:57PM. Re your last - I think that's true on...

What Would A Really Big Year Look Like For Noah Taylor At Virginia?

During each of the last two seasons, the Virginia football team could send a pair of versatile bookends on to the field at outside linebacker together. Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor lined up across the field from each other and caused a lot of headaches for opposing offenses. While half of the pair is gone – Snowden signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad in the NFL – the other half returns so the headaches will continue for offensive coordinators.
Noah Taylor Emerges As X Factor For Virginia

X marks the spot. Or marks the spot where Noah Taylor is located for Virginia on a given snap to be more specific. Ahead of the season’s second game with Illinois, the UVA football team released a newly formatted depth chart with 13 positions on defense to reflect some of the varying packages used in games. The new listing included an X player, which is probably best viewed as a hybrid floating linebacker for simplicity sake. Already known as a versatile chess piece during his time with the Hoos, the X position just officially and publicly labels something that’s been in play during Taylor’s career. He is also the listed starter at the SAM (strong side) linebacker in the base 3-4 set.
