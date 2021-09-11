Legendary Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff has passed away
Pro Football Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff passed away and the Minnesota Vikings community paid their respects to the longtime lineman. When talking about the greatest players ever to wear purple and gold for the Minnesota Vikings, the discussion should always include Mick Tingelhoff. The hard-nosed and reliable center did some amazing things for the franchise and his contributions will never be forgotten.thevikingage.com
