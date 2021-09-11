Miley Cyrus and Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' Together on 'The Howard Stern Show'

While promoting the the 30th-anniversary reissue of METALLICA's self-titled fifth LP, better known as The Black Album, the band's former bassist Jason Newsted spoke to Germany's Rock Antenne about the record's more streamlined direction compared to the thrash metal overtones of METALLICA's first four albums. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I had no problem with coming back to the midtempo crushing as opposed to the fast stuff, 'cause we've still got plenty of stuff fast to play live. And live was all that mattered to me anyway. So we still had the repertoire to be able to do all that all the time — with 'Battery' and 'Fight Fire [With Fire]' and anything you wanted — along with the softer songs. The one catch, I think, that I would say here is that 'Nothing Else Matters' was such a personal song for James [Hetfield, METALLICA frontman]. Some of them are quite personal — 'The God That Failed' [and] 'Fade To Black' [were] very personal, [and he's] one of the best lyricists there's ever been in any style of music ever, this guy. He's amazing. And that song was so personal about him and his special person. So when I first heard it, I was, like, 'Are we sure that we wanna share that with the world? Isn't that your song for your girl?' And everybody was going, 'That's a pretty fucking good song.' Usually if we like it that much, a lot of other people are gonna like it. That's what we found out. If we keep our standard up here and we play to that standard, mostly everybody's gonna like it.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO