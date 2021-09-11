CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus and Metallica Perform 'Nothing Else Matters' Together on 'The Howard Stern Show'

By Jennifer Yuma
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus and Metallica performed “Nothing Else Matters” live on “The Howard Stern Show” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band’s eponymous record, also known as “The Black Album.”. To commemorate the anniversary, a remastered version of “The Black Album” was released on Sept. 10, along with “The Metallica...

antiMUSIC

Video From Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Metallica launched a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their self-titled fifth album with an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is sharing video of the September 9 event, which took place the day before the project hit stores. The band joined Stern's New York-based...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Miley Cyrus pens loving tribute to 'idol' and 'fairy godmother' Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton was just named one of the 100 most influential people of the year by TIME magazine, and who better to celebrate her achievement than her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus?. Cyrus has long been one of the country legend’s biggest fans, and she penned a loving message about her iconic “fairy godmother” for the TIME100 list, which included Parton in the "icons" category.
CELEBRITIES
