If you've ever had a migraine, then you know how intense and painful they can be. Around 12 percent of the US adult population suffers from migraines, and while some form of medication is typically needed to treat them, you can find countless remedies online that may help ease the pain. I've been suffering from migraines for years, and I, like many others, am often hunting for new migraine hacks that actually work.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO