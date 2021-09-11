Kansas City motorcyclist injured in Callaway County accident after driving into back of semi
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was injured in a Callaway County accident involving a semi and a motorcycle Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam G. Wallace, 40, of Kansas City, was driving a Harley Davidson on westbound I-70, at the exit ramp at the 148 mile marker, at 11:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. A Tractor trailer, driver unknown, was stopped. Wallace’s motorcycle struck the back of the tractor trailer, ejecting Wallace from the bike. The semi’s driver was unaware his vehicle had been struck and departed the scene. Wallace was transported by Callaway County Ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries.www.kmzu.com
