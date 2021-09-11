Child seriously injured after multiple vehicles crash in Frayser, police say
Memphis, Tenn. — A child was critically injured Saturday afternoon after several vehicles crashed at a busy Memphis intersection, according to police.
Memphis Police said that the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Overton Crossing St. and Frayser Blvd.
FOX13 crews counted at least 5 cars involved in the crash.
Police said one child was rushed from that crash to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
