Child seriously injured after multiple vehicles crash in Frayser, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A child was critically injured Saturday afternoon after several vehicles crashed at a busy Memphis intersection, according to police.

Memphis Police said that the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Overton Crossing St. and Frayser Blvd.

FOX13 crews counted at least 5 cars involved in the crash.

Police said one child was rushed from that crash to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

