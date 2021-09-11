CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Child seriously injured after multiple vehicles crash in Frayser, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
OVERTON CROSSING CHILD CRASH A child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital after being critically injured in a crash at Overton Crossing St. and Frayser Blvd., police said. (WHBQ)

Memphis, Tenn. — A child was critically injured Saturday afternoon after several vehicles crashed at a busy Memphis intersection, according to police.

Memphis Police said that the crash occurred around 4 p.m. at Overton Crossing St. and Frayser Blvd.

FOX13 crews counted at least 5 cars involved in the crash.

Police said one child was rushed from that crash to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

