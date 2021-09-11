CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega Honors Her Late Father During 9/11 Tribute

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the 20th anniversary of the tragic attacks of 9/11, and people all over the United States are honoring those who lost their lives and honoring the families that lost loved ones and friends in the attacks. WWE's Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad) lost her father Michael Angel Trinidad in the attack on the World Trade Center, and at the time Thea was 10 years old. During today's ceremony, she read her father's name and honored him with a sweet tribute, and you can watch the tribute in the post below (via B/R Wrestling). Our thoughts go out to Thea and her family and friends and all those who lost loved ones on 9/11.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
wrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Sting Kicks AEW Star Out Of Dressing Room

AEW veteran Sting is an integral part of the promotion. ‘The Icon’ was recently seen kicking out Being The Elite star Charlie from his dressing room in a video clip uploaded by AEW star and the Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara. The AEW President recently shared his thoughts about Jim...
WWE
Fightful

B-Fab Makes NXT In-Ring Debut Against Former WWE Raw Superstar On 9/14 NXT 2.0

B-Fab proved she is just as good as her stablemates in Hit Row, making a successful in-ring debut on NXT 2.0. B-Fab made short work against Katrina Cortez, who some fans may know as Catalina from her appearances on WWE Raw where she teamed with Sin Cara against Andrade & Zelina Vega. She returned to NXT following her brief stay on Raw and recently wrestled on 205 Live.
WWE
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Combat#The World Trade Center#Yahoo
Wrestling-edge.com

John Cena Reveals Bad WWE Paycheck News

WWE star John Cena recently made his last WWE appearance as advertised previously. It was at Madison Square Garden. The 16-time World Champion had debuted new merchandise at WWE SummerSlam when he came out wearing a shirt that paid homage to Super Mario 3. Fans were impressed with the shirt design and wondered how they could get one. The shirt was only available through a limited edition NFT kit that was priced at $1,000. Big E & Brock Lesnar Bombshell Leaks.
WWE
411mania.com

Mandy Rose Debuts New Look on WWE NXT (Pics, Video)

Mandy Rose has a new look to her and she debuted it on this week’s WWE NXT. Rose, who has been wearing a face mask following an angle in which she supposedly injured her face a few weeks ago, came out tonight during Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne’s match with Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to help her allies.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss First Wedding Dress Photo Leaks

WWE Alexa Bliss and fiance, Ryan Cabrera were recently seen in a creative engagement photoshoot that featured some of their favorite couple spots, including a bedroom shot in a dress. She took to her Instagram account and posted the pictures. She captioned: “Thank you @people for the interview! We are...
WWE
Fightful

Mandy Rose In Action, Samoa Joe Segment Set For 8/31 NXT

A women's bout has been added to Tuesday's NXT. NXT announced that Mady Rose vs. Sarray will kick off the August 31 episode of NXT. This will mark Mandy's first match in NXT since 2017 when she competed in a live event. It's her first televised NXT match since the September 28, 2016 episode of the show when she lost to Ember Moon.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Nikki Bella & Artem Attend Emmy Awards, Superstars Take Part in 9/11 Day Meal Pack, WWE Now Previews InDex Wedding

– Nikki Bella released a vlog showing her and fiance Artem Chigvintsev attending the 2021 Emmy Awards:. – WWE released a video showing Superstars Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Tamina, and Natalya taking part in the 9/11 Day Meal Pack at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. During the event, they helped pack meals for families in need in New You can view that video below.
WWE
PWMania

Photos: Shawn Michaels Appears After NXT Tapings, Tommaso Ciampa Notes

There was a post-show segment for the live crowd after last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode went off the air on the USA Network. Following the wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano took the mic and talked up the future of the brand while praising the locker room. Candice LeRae and Cameron Grimes joined in.
WWE
Us Weekly

Pete Davidson Pays Tribute to Late Father Who Died on 9/11 With Met Gala Jewelry

A moving remembrance. Pete Davidson made his Met Gala debut on Monday, September 13, and accessorized his look with a tribute to his late father. The Saturday Night Live star, 27, wore a suit dress designed by Thom Browne, accessorized with jewels from Fred Leighton and sunglasses from Silhouette. According to E! News, the garnet necklace was chosen to honor the memory of the actor’s dad, Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died in 2001 while responding to the September 11 terrorist attack in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT Champion Crowned, Son Of Former WWE Superstar Debuts In Title Match

Tommaso Ciampa is your new WWE NXT Champion. The main event of tonight’s NXT 2.0 revamp episode saw Ciampa win a Fatal 4 Way to capture the vacant NXT Title. The other competitors in the match were Pete Dunne, LA Knight and newcomer Von Wagner (Cal Bloom, son of Wayne Bloom). Wagner was added to the match as Kyle O’Reilly’s replacement due to an earlier attack by Dunne and Ridge Holland.
WWE
ComicBook

Naruto: WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Akatsuki Inspired Gear Almost Worn on SmackDown

WWE's Zelina Vega showed off some awesome new gear inspired by the Itachi Uchiha and the Akatsuki group from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto that she almost got to wear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Vega has definitely struck a chord with fans in the past for the number of fun pop culture inspired looks and full wrestling gear that she has shown off since coming back to the WWE, and couple this with the fun Naruto inspired looks and cosplay she has shared through social media in her spare time, and fans couldn't wait to see what was next.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy