Rick and Morty Unveils Evil Morty's Master Plan

Rick and Morty reveals what happens when Rick actually replaces Morty with the final episodes of Season 5! The fifth season of the series has been fairly light on huge canonical shifts that fans were hoping to see following the events of the fourth season finale, but that changed with the first of Season 5's final two episodes as it pulled on one of the major strings that had been developing over the course of the season. Fans saw as Rick and Morty were separating from one another, and the fifth season finally made good on this promise.

