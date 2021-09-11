Rick and Morty Unveils Evil Morty's Master Plan
Rick And Morty's fifth season came to a close earlier this month, telling a story that saw Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith separating from one another, and then subsequently reforging the bond that they share, but the central antagonist of this finale was the evil version of Morty, who revealed his unorthodox goal. Having become President of the Citadel in a previous season, "Evil Morty" came back into the picture when Rick and Morty felt the need to return to the city that housed so many alternate versions of themselves from across the multiverse.comicbook.com
Comments / 0