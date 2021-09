After a monthslong investigation into Rutgers University athletics financing that included dozens of public records requests and a review of thousands of pages of financial and other documents, NorthJersey.com and USA Today Network New Jersey reporters Abbott Koloff and Jean Rimbach revealed that the department has quietly racked up $265 million in debt since joining the Big Ten Conference, with much of it going not to capital construction but to cover annual operating expenses.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO