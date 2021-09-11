CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Downs Results Saturday September 11th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

3rd-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.350, 48.150, 1:12.000, 1:25.740, 00.000, 1:38.090. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Creative Cause-Lovethatponi. Scratched: Senator Con. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lovethatcause122213-23-12-21-hd1-1½J. Vargas2.802.102.100.40. Grand Atlantic122631-11-11-½2-22-hdJ. Dominguez4.603.4011.10. R V T Thunder Road122154-hd5-13-hd3-13-1¼J. Guerrero2.604.30. Due Apeal11956664-hd4-24-9¼O. Martinez24.00. Tenspeed122445-24-hd5-25-35-3C. Lozada4.30. Town Drunk122322-22-½666E....

WOWK

Poca grad Ethan Payne scores first college touchdown

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Poca running back Ethan Payne scored his first collegiate touchdown Saturday in the Joan against North Carolina Central. Head coach Charles Huff says he's glad Payne got a chance to be rewarded for all his hard work in this offseason. "I mean he'll run through...
POCA, WV
BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

6th_$7,643, cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f, clear. Off 10:08. Time 1:31.00. Fast. Scratched_Victorian Moon. Also Ran_Funny Flowers, Clairessence, Tuffenoughtostart, Quietly Quick. $0.2 Pick 3 (4-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $55.87. $0.2 Triactor (7-2-3) paid $26.28. $1 Exactor (7-2) paid $41.05. Quinella (2-7) paid $39.20. $0.2 Superfecta (7-2-3-8) paid $127.29. TOT $1,702,946.
GAMBLING
Grants Pass Early Entries, Monday September 20th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Hold On Im Gone (BL), 126J. Figueroa4-1-3Roberto Herrera. 7Okey Dokey Road (BL), 126J. Lopez2-3-1John Harris. 8Cm Boom Shakalaka (BL), 126L. Gonzalez2-1-1Nick Lowe. 2nd-$5,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Js Wilds Legacy (B), 124M. Osuna8-5-xJuan Leon.
SPORTS
Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday September 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sizzling Indian (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-2-1Sergio Morfin. 6Caliente Shuffle (L), 121C. Aragon3-4-5Jesus Nunez. 7Hoss Cartwright (L), 121B. Harvey3-1-2Angela Aquino. 2nd-$8,000, Maiden Claiming $3,500-$3,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Indi Galle (L), 123E. Payeras5-4-8Milton Pineda.
SPORTS
Emerald Downs Entries, Sunday September 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Overly Fast (BL), 120H. Martinez3-6-xTom Wenzel9/5. 3Silver King Bain (BM), 120L. Mawingx-x-xFrank Lucarelli5/2. 4Attorney Louis (BM), 120J. Zunino8-x-xFrank Lucarelli3/1. 5Abraaj Mirage (BM), 115M. Andersonx-x-xJoe Toye6/1. 6Barnaby Bones (BM), 120C. Dollx-x-xJohn Maloney12/1. 2nd-$16,500, Claiming $25,000-$22,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
SPORTS
BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$10,200, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:38.59. Firm. Scratched_Cape Marco Drive, Smooth Current. Also Ran_Changing Lanes, Pull Me Back. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $4.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-6-5-1) paid $5.33. $0.5 Trifecta (4-6-5) paid $17.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
BC-Entries Grants Pass

1st_$8,000, alc, 3YO up, 3f. 2nd_$5,000, , 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$8,000, alc, 3YO up, 3f. 4th_$6,200, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$6,600, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f. 6th_$7,300, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. Jersey Red126Foolish to Deceive126. Skeesix121Megatron Ruler126. Gray Gem126Fort Lewis Rivers126. Toothless Wonder126. 7th_$14,600, stk, 3YO up F&M,...
GAMBLING
Delaware Park Early Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3King Alan (L), 119J. Rodriguez3-2-5Michael Trombetta. 6Gregoria's Bay (L), 119J. Betancourt4-2-4Kelly Deiter. 2nd-$17,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Clem Gem (L), 122J. Trejos5-5-3Adam Phillips. 2Lady Jean (L), 122R. Mena7-1-2Victor Carrasco, Jr. 3Uno Tigress (L), 113S....
DELAWARE STATE
BC-Results Albuquerque-5-Add

5th_$29,400, cl, 3YO up, 4f, clear. Off 3:15. Time 1:96.56. Fast. Also Ran_Pyro Perry, Vmr Cantador, Big Wine Glass, Riverside Moonbeam, Daddys Sugar Momma, J R Bordeaux, Kadillac Smooth. $0.5 Pick 3 (10-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $90.05. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $76.90. $1 Superfecta (4-3-6-5) paid $13,636.50. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $184.90.
GAMBLING
BC-Results Delaware Park-6-Add

6th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy. Off 3:50. Time 1:05.19. Fast. Scratched_Congratsrosy, My Best Friend. Also Ran_Thea's Theme, Captivating Gal. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $14.10. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $18.40. $1 Exacta (6-3) paid $1.90. $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-4) paid $2.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC,...
DELAWARE STATE
BC-Entries Laurel Park

1st_$4,501, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 2nd_$1,683, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$4,675, stk, 3YO up, 1¾mi. PROPIO Stakes Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile. 4th_$2,150, hcp, 3YO up, 1. Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile. Tripolar132Gaucho Moro134. The Master123Soccer Player128. Relampago Rojo119Milan121. Give Me a Break128Gran Mati132. El Madiba128Toc126. 5th_$3,740,...
GAMBLING
Kentucky's Pro Day expected to be held in October

Kentucky basketball's annual Pro Day will be returning in October, tentatively scheduled for either the 9th or 10th of the month. According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, Kentucky and Michigan are both expected to hold their annual Pro Day events the second weekend of October. The school has yet to confirm any official dates at this point.
KENTUCKY STATE
BC-Results PID-7-Add

7th_$34,460, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 7:29. Time 1:08.40. Fast. Also Ran_Grounded, Imperial King, Unflappable Max, Natural Power, Grab the Gold, Peanuts Perfection, Really Red. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-8-9) 3 Correct Paid $24.80. Daily Double (8-9) paid $61.00. Exacta (9-7) paid $90.40. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-1-4) paid $608.35. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-1) paid $436.60.
GAMBLING
BC-Results Indiana Downs-8-Add

8th_$16,500, , 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 7:07. Time 1:38.30. Fast. Scratched_Stewards Rules, Dr. Forman, P H Factor, Direct Approach. Also Ran_Not Very Gentle, Bold Prophet, Down Home Kitten. $0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (1-4-8-4-1-3). $0.5 Pick 5 (4-8-4-1-1/3/7/8/10) 5 Correct Paid $13,158.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (8-4-1-1/3/7/8/10) 4 Correct Paid $7,183.75. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-1-1/3/7/8/10) 3 Correct Paid $107.75. Daily Double (1-3) paid $66.60. Exacta (3-9) paid $16.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-2-6) paid $7.40. $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-2) paid $11.20.
INDIANA STATE
BC-Results Thistledown, Combined

1st_$16,200, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 12:53. Time 1:13.08. Fast. Also Ran_Heidi's Back, Dreaminofjustice, Answer Quietly. $1 Exacta (2-1) paid $1.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-4-5) paid $3.77. $1 Trifecta (2-1-4) paid $12.70. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$11,100, cl, 3YO up, 1mi
GAMBLING
Churchill Downs Results Combined Thursday

1st_$30,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 6f, clear. Off 5:02. Time 1:11.30. Fast. Also Ran_Tribord, Blonde On Tap, Mini Dress, Anna's Moonlight, Eida's Storm, Fantastic Riva, Vallejo. Exacta (5-6) paid $38.80. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-7) paid $44.67. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $69.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$50,000,...
GAMBLING
BC-Results Remington Park-7-Add

7th_$10,000, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, clear. Off 10:11. Time 1:04.70. Fast. Also Ran_Proud Moments, He's a Ranger, Internet Express, Just Ask Joel, Troy Ounce, Mighty Bugsy, Mr Navigator, Miner Heat. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-4) 3 Correct Paid $363.00. Exacta (4-9) paid $210.20. $0.1 Superfecta (4-9-5-8) paid $871.45. $0.5 Trifecta (4-9-5) paid $249.25.
GAMBLING
WTA Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz Results

PORTOROZ, SLOVENIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (seedings in parentheses):. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-3, 6-2.
SPORTS
BC-Results Canterbury Park-13-Add

13th_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear. Off 10:40. Time 1:44.28. Fast. Scratched_Shattered Dreams. Also Ran_Price to Pay, Graphyte, Natural Chill, Whata Show Off, Didjadoit, Unbridled Shoes, Muskyman. $1 Pick 6 (1-2-1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $1,889.70. $0.5 Pick 5 (2-1/11-2-12-11) 5 Correct Paid $27,232.20. $0.5 Pick 4 (1/11-2-12-11) 4 Correct Paid $811.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-12-11) 3 Correct Paid $355.75. $1 Daily Double (12-11) paid $90.70. $1 Exacta (11-6) paid $36.10. $0.1 Superfecta (11-6-3-1) paid $198.70. $0.5 Trifecta (11-6-3) paid $66.25. Attendance unavailable. TOT $2,892,591. Handle $283,930. Total Handle $3,176,521.
GAMBLING
Albuquerque Results Thursday September 16th, 2021

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:57.080. Scratched: Loving My Storm, Mister Grey. Sli Mister Maverick129722-14-1½5-3E. Bachicha, Jr.41.30. $1 Exacta (1-5) paid $5.00; $0.5 Trifecta (1-5-4) paid $11.70;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd-$16,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Off 1:57....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

