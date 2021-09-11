CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Third-Quarter Analysis

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jaRrF_0btKLFoJ00

Suddenly, the possibility of Notre Dame dropping its home opener to a Mid-American Conference team is very real. While the Irish defense has held its own against a Toledo offense that still can’t find the end zone, the Irish offense still is searching for answers after three quarters. Those lingering questions better be answered quickly as the Rockets still have a 16-14 lead.

The Rockets went three-and-out on their first two possessions of the second half, and it didn’t matter. Although the Irish got a first down the first time they touched the ball, they moved backwards after that on a sequence that included back-to-back sacks of Tyler Buchner and Jack Coan. The Irish’s second possession began near midfield before stalling out at the Rockets’ 37-yard line. Jonathan Doerer came on to attempt a 55-yard field goal and put his team back in front, but the kick that would have given him his career long went wide left.

The Rockets finally got a first down on their next drive but nothing more. Back on offense, the Irish converted on a pair of third downs to hold onto the ball, and that’s where we stand. Hold onto your hats, folks. This is gonna be quite a finish.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full Notre Dame schedule for 2021-22 season released

Exactly one week ago, Notre Dame released its 2021-22 nonconference schedule. Now, we know when and how often the Irish will be playing every ACC opponent as the full schedule now is available. In fact, every team in the conference had its schedule unveiled in a special on the ACC Network. Why they couldn’t have just released everyone’s schedule at the same time is anyone’s guess, but ultimately, that doesn’t matter as much as the mere release of the schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU Morning Rush: Austin Deculus will return against Central Michigan

On a gameday eve edition of the LSU Morning Rush, we highlight the return of Austin Deculus against Central Michigan. Which jerseys will be worn Saturday, and what Joe Burrow has to say about the LSU team. Austin Deculus will play against Central Michigan. Following the Thursday practice, LSU head...
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons HC Arthur Smith explains Kyle Pitts' goal-line absence

The Atlanta Falcons had so many needs entering the 2021 draft that it was impossible to address them all. Instead, the team selected arguably the best overall talent in Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick and held off on a rebuild. After a lopsided loss to the Eagles in Week 1, Falcons fans were rightfully critical of the team’s six-point offensive performance.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
College Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Toledo, OH
Football
City
Toledo, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Eagles offense can be explosive under Nick Sirianni

For a team operating under a first-year head coach, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense looked extremely comfortable, efficient and effective in an easy win over the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Perhaps that’s because the connection between Nick Sirianni and his offensive coaches run deep. Sirianni worked with tight ends coach...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Lions sign OT Will Holden to active roster, bring OL Tommy Kraemer back to the practice squad

The personnel shuffling on the Detroit Lions offensive line continued on Thursday with a couple of moves. The Lions signed tackle Will Holden to the active roster from the team’s practice squad. Holden joined the Lions a week ago in the wake of the injury to left tackle Taylor Decker. Now the fifth-year pro moves up to the 53-man roster to help deal with the injury crunch. He effectively replaces Tommy Kraemer on the active roster.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Fields documentary chronicles Bears rookie's rise to NFL, Part 1

The excitement surrounding Justin Fields’ arrival in Chicago hasn’t dissipated since the Bears traded up to draft him 11th overall. In fact, it’s reached a fever pitch early into the 2021 NFL season, where Fields has shown that he should be given a chance to start. While Fields did make his mini-Bears debut in Week 1 for a package of small plays, it might be a couple of weeks before we get to see Fields on the field full-time.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#American Football#Irish
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee-Tennessee Tech score predictions

The Vols (1-1) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the in-state matchup. Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, Vols Wire predicts scores for the Tennessee-Tennessee Tech game. Dan Harralson — Vols Wire — Tennessee 44, Tennessee...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

Tennessee (1-1) will host Tennessee Tech (0-2) in Week 3 Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Davis Shanley has started at quarterback for Tennessee Tech this season. Shanley has completed 25-of-55 passes for 219 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound signal-caller has been sacked four times this season. Shanley...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins' OL will face a different kind of challenge in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins’ offensive line is going to continue to be a hot-button topic for followers of the franchise until the group definitively puts to bed the concerns about their ability to execute up front. And it is understandable as to why the group isn’t set to get any benefit of the doubt, given just how hard quality play has been to find up front for Miami. Week 1 was a promising peek into what can be, but ultimately the miscues and errors played a large role in Miami’s sub-300 yards of offense performance against the Patriots.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy