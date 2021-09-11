CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installs first openly transgender bishop

By Kierra Frazier
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America installed its first openly transgender bishop on Saturday. Driver the news: Rev. Megan Rohrer was installed as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America after being elected in May to serve a six-year term. Rohrer became one of...

www.axios.com

DK57
4d ago

Disgusting! This is a false teacher. Beware and stay away. This is mocking God and God will not be mocked.

Joseph Twiggs
5d ago

The transgender clergy are actually ministers of Satan.

