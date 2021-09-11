Louisiana Downs Results Saturday September 11th, 2021
3rd-$11,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.350, 48.150, 1:12.000, 1:25.740, 00.000, 1:38.090. Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Creative Cause-Lovethatponi. Scratched: Senator Con. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Lovethatcause122213-23-12-21-hd1-1½J. Vargas0.40. Grand Atlantic122631-11-11-½2-22-hdJ. Dominguez11.10. R V T Thunder Road122154-hd5-13-hd3-13-1¼J. Guerrero4.30. Due Apeal11956664-hd4-24-9¼O. Martinez24.00. Tenspeed122445-24-hd5-25-35-3C. Lozada4.30. Town Drunk122322-22-½666E....www.midfloridanewspapers.com
