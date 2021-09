The Seattle Kraken add depth and solid two-way play with a depth option in Riley Sheahan. Another veteran forward added late in free agency, Riley Sheahan joins the Seattle Kraken as a depth option. He is able to play the wing, but is more comfortable at centre throughout his career. As a career depth player, Sheahan will have to prove to his new team that he is worth putting out on the ice every night. He is a 3rd line player at best and has exceeded the 30 point mark twice, his first full season with Detroit in 2014-15, and his first season with Pittsburgh in 2017-18.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO