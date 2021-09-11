CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Klee's Scorecard (and prediction): Broncos at New York Giants in Week 1

By Paul Klee paul.klee@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QmwJN_0btKKSrT00

Week 1: Broncos at New York Giants (2:25 p.m. Sunday, FOX)

Offense

The Giants' offense should be a season-opening gift for the Broncos defense. Remember the struggles of 2020 Drew Lock and Denver's ‘O’? The Giants were worse: 31st in yards, 31st in points, 29th in passing yards and 31st in sacks allowed per game. This one’s for Pat (Shurmur).

Advantage: Broncos

Defense

Only three teams invested more money in their secondaries than the Broncos (Patriots, Dolphins, Washington), and Denver’s secondary has a terrific matchup in Week 1. New York has Kenny Golladay and not much else in terms of receivers. Plus, tight end Evan Engram is out.

Advantage: Broncos

Special teams

How many kickers get invited to an MLB All-Star Game celebrity softball game? Brandon McManus is in rare company. “B-Mac” can pass Matt Prater as the team's accuracy leader as well. Strange, but McManus has never made a game-tying or winning kick vs. an NFC team.

Advantage: Giants

Coaching

While the Broncos empowered Vic Fangio in Year 3, the Giants are going the other way with Joe Judge. Giants owner John Mara proclaimed “everyone is on the hot seat” this season. But Broncos coaching won’t earn the nod in this space until it wins a game in September (0-7).

Advantage: Giants

Intangibles

Tell you what’s scary about this one for the Broncos: the Vegas line. Why did the Broncos open as meager one-point favorites when the offseason was so much kinder to Denver than New York? Here’s a hunch the emotions of a 9/11 anniversary crowd will play a major role Sunday.

Advantage: Giants

Klee’s prediction: Broncos (minus-2.5) 16, Giants 15 (Straight up in 2020: 13-3, ATS: 7-9)

—Paul Klee

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
TMZ.com

Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk's Daughter, Kevione, Dead At 19

LSU football student staff member Kevione Faulk -- daughter of 3-time Super Bowl champion Kevin Faulk -- tragically passed away on Monday, the team announced. She was just 19 years old. The Tigers released a statement on Faulk's passing ... saying, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
AOL Corp

Packers Release Another One Of Aaron Rodgers’ Favorites

The Green Bay Packers released tight end Bronson Kaufusi this afternoon, despite the fact Aaron Rodgers praised the BYU product recently. We’ve seen the Packers get rid of guys Rodgers likes before, and their release of wide receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 is the biggest example. Rodgers told people he thought Kumerow was Green Bay’s second-best wideout in camp, and his disapproval of the move contributed to the star quarterback’s discontent with the organization this offseason.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Klee
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb All Star Game#Patriots#American Football#Fox#Dolphins#Broncos Special#Nfc#Giants Coaching#Ats
clevelandbrowns.com

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chiefs, we're checking out what they're saying in Kansas City about the game. We're playing a really good football team. It'll be a great test for us to see where we're at, and I'm excited for it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFL
On3.com

Dave Gettleman takes victory lap on Odell Beckham Jr trade

Dave Gettleman shocked the entire National Football League when he decided to trade Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019. Fast forward, The New York Giants general manager is taking a victory lap prior to the 2021 season. The Giants travel to Cleveland for joint practices this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry won’t bounce back anytime soon

NFL star Derrick Henry is well on his way towards building a Hall of Fame resume, but Tennessee Titans fans shouldn’t expect him to put up eye-popping numbers any time soon. Every game has different matchups and every season the Tennessee Titans play different opponents in September, but Derrick Henry’s lackluster performances are a constant. In no way does that mean that he isn’t a good running back, but it is a pattern.
NFL
AllLions

One Player Lions Will Regret Not Claiming Off Waivers

The Detroit Lions will arguably go into the 2021 NFL season with the weakest receivers group in the entire league. And that's even after Detroit general manager Brad Holmes swung a trade for Denver Broncos wideout Trinity Benson. So, all eyes were on what Holmes & Co. would do on...
NFL
On3.com

Colin Cowherd suggests unique name in USC head coaching search

USC on Monday announced that it fired Clay Helton amidst his seventh full season at the helm of the program, and just a day after the decision, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd suggested that the Trojans consider a unique name for the vacancy: former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
1K+
Followers
100
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy