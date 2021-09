New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones will be the team’s starter under center this year as the Pats will play their first regular game this weekend. The Patriots quarterback was excellent during the team’s training camp, winning over his teammates and earning the starting job. In being named the team’s starter, Mac Jones beats out veteran quarterback and former number one overall draft pick Cam Newton. A former starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, Newton was released by the Patriots earlier this month. While the move to release Newton came as a surprise to some, the decision to name Mac Jones the starter did not. Jones was terrific in the Patriots’ three preseason games, leaving little doubt as to who the starter should be.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO