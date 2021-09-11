CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Darko Peric

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarko Peric has been acting professionally for more than a decade. He has built an impressive resume that now boasts 30 credits. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that he got his big break when he was cast in the series Money Heist. Although the show was filmed in Spanish, it quickly became a hit all over the world. Now known to millions of people, Darko has watched his fan base grow tremendously. Although Money Heist recently released its final season, those who love Darko’s work can rest assured that they haven’t seen the last of him. He has quite a few projects in the works that should be hitting the air within the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Darko Peric.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Here's Hailee Steinfeld at the Met Gala, Allegedly

So, the internet tells me Hailee Steinfeld has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala. I say this even though my own two eyes do not believe it to be true. The actress — you know, True Grit, Pitch Perfect, Dickinson! — arrived at the esteemed fashion event looking completely unrecognizable. (Yes, the term is overused, but if there were ever a time to use it, the time is now.) In her 10th Met Gala appearance, Steinfeld wore an extraterrestrial Iris van Herpen dress with a bluntly cut blond bob and bleached eyebrows to match her purposefully muted makeup. Her new cut and color were courtesy of hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, a transformation in which he captioned a new Instagram Story, "Did something different." Uh, ya think?
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Heist#Serbian#Spanish#Nba#The Milwaukee Bucks#Public Enemy#Bosnian#Romanian#Catalan#Italian#Macedonian#French#Russian
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kim Kardashian's Mystery Met Gala Date Revealed

Kim Kardashian's mystery date to the 2021 Met Gala is a mystery no longer! While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum initially had people thinking she had reunited with Kanye West when taking to the red carpet in fully-masked attire, the man on her arm Monday was not her estranged husband, but designer Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb looks over the moon as she delivers long-awaited news

Hoda Kotb has a smile that can light up a room and she put it on full display when she shared some very happy news with fans on Wednesday. The Today show host took to social media with a message which will bring joy to not only her but millions of other Americans too.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
blavity.com

Julianne Hough Apologizes After Resurfaced Photos Remind She’s Not Prime Material For A Show About Activism

As Dancing with the Stars alum and actress Julianne Hough faces some tough criticism for her involvement in the new CBS series The Activist, the dancing pro is apologizing for her 2013 blackface scandal where she dressed up as Crazy Eyes from Netflix's Orange is the New Black. According to the New York Post, Hough took to Instagram to address the situation, writing a lengthy statement.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy