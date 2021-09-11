Darko Peric has been acting professionally for more than a decade. He has built an impressive resume that now boasts 30 credits. However, it wasn’t until 2017 that he got his big break when he was cast in the series Money Heist. Although the show was filmed in Spanish, it quickly became a hit all over the world. Now known to millions of people, Darko has watched his fan base grow tremendously. Although Money Heist recently released its final season, those who love Darko’s work can rest assured that they haven’t seen the last of him. He has quite a few projects in the works that should be hitting the air within the next couple of years. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Darko Peric.