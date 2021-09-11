CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Hospital won't deliver babies after unvaccinated staff quit

SFGate
 5 days ago

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York hospital will stop delivering babies later this month, in part because of employee resignations over a requirement they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Six maternity staff members resigned from Lewis County General Hospital during the past week, worsening an existing staff shortage, the Watertown Daily Times reported. The department has seven other unvaccinated employees who also could decide to leave, hospital officials said.

www.sfgate.com

