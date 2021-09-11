CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Risk To Economic Growth And Stock Market. Is Buying Dip Still Good Strategy?

By Inna Rosputnia
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleS&P 500 and Nasdaq again trade to fresh new all-time record highs. The S&P 500 has now set 54 record closing highs so far in 2021 and is up +23%. Only 1964 and 1995 saw more than 50 new highs before August was over. In fact, the all-time record for new highs in one year is 77, set in 1995. Trend watchers note that 2021 is only the 11th time since 1928 that the S&P 500 has rallied +20% or more during the first 8 months of the year. In all but the two big market crash years of 1929 and 1987, the S&P 500 managed to hold a solid double-digit gain into year end, according to Bank of America research.

Steady Start Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Malaysia Day, the Malaysia stock market had moved lower in five straight sessions, dropping more than 45 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau although it's due for support on Friday.
Treasuries Extend Pullback Following Upbeat Retail Sales Data

(RTTNews) - Following the pullback seen in the previous session, treasuries saw further downside during trading on Thursday. Bond prices regained some ground after coming under pressure in early trading but remained firmly negative. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.331 percent.
Singapore Stock Market Likely To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,065-point plateau although it may head south again on Friday.
Japanese Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is trading modestly higher on Friday, recouping some of the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 just below the 30,500 level, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders remain optimistic that a new political leadership will implement new economic measures to alleviate the prolonged impact of the pandemic.
Why Avis Budget's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are trading higher after B of A securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $90 to $125. Avis Budget Group stock is trading up 10.51% to a price of $99.46. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.02 million, about 161.08% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.87 million.
Taiwan Stock Market May See Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has ended lower in four straight sessions, dropping almost 200 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,275-point plateau although it may find its footing on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
Asian Markets Show Mixed Trend

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Friday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, with traders remaining cautiously optimistic about the pace of the global economic recovery from the pandemic on a strong boost in vaccinations in the region after a slow start. Traders are also weighing risks from China's clampdown on businesses and the prospect of scale down in US Federal Reserve stimulus. Asian markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.
U.S. Stocks Close Little Changed After Recovering From Morning Lows

(RTTNews) - Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day little changed. The major averages recovered from an early move to the downside but eventually finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. After tumbling by nearly 275 points in morning...
Stocks Rebound, but Concerns Still Remain Regarding Economic Recovery

Wednesday saw stocks rebounding after closing at losses on six of the past seven trading days, with the S&P 500 ending the day approximately 1.2% below the all-time high earlier this month, reports The Wall Street Journal. Sentiment continues to echo more broadly amongst investors of concerns about a general pullback after high performance for much of the year.
Little Movement Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,110-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Good Stocks To Buy Right Now? 3 EV Stocks To Consider

Electric vehicles (EVs) are among the emerging trends in the stock market today. Sure, while meme stocks may boast explosive gains, some would argue that EV stocks hold long-term growth potential. If anything, this would be thanks to the industry’s role in combating the current global climate crisis. Most seasoned investors would know by now that this has and continues to result in massive investments towards EV development. For the most part, we can see this in numerous companies across the board.
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 70 Points; Aerie Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 34,745 while the NASDAQ fell 0.03% to 15,157.61. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.21% to 4,471.34. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 41,539,100 cases with around 666,620 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,347,320 cases and 443,920 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,034,610 COVID-19 cases with 588,590 deaths. In total, there were at least 226,445,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,661,150 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Sensex, Nifty Seen Higher With Banks In Focus

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open higher on Friday, with banks and financials likely to be in focus, after the Union Cabinet decided to approve a government guarantee of up to Rs. 30,600 crore for security receipts to be issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL). With this,...
Dow, S&P 500 close lower as Nasdaq Composite ekes out back-to-back gains in volatile Thursday action

U.S. equity markets on Thursday finished well off session lows, with the Nasdaq Composite booking consecutive gains but the S&P 500 and the Dow notching slight losses, as investors parsed economic reports ahead of a key gathering of policy makers next week. The turbulence in the session, similar to what the market has exhibited over the past week, came even as August retail sales produced an unexpected rise and a measure of activity in the Philadelphia Federal Reserve district that was stronger than expected. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.1% higher at 15,182, on a preliminary basis, enough for...
Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Growth Stocks on the Dip

Health insurance provider, Oscar Health, grew membership by 35% over the last 12 months. Roku's rapidly growing, and high-margin, platform business should drive the company to greater heights. FedEx is keeping expenses in check while growing its top line, increasing margins. Investing in growth companies can be a smart and...
Thai Bourse May Be Stuck In Neutral On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting more than eight points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,630-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
European Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Friday as investors ponder the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of next week's FOMC meeting. Asian markets traded mixed amid global growth concerns and jitters over China's crackdown on private industries. China's near-term economic...
Where Could Fisker's Stock Be Headed In The Next Few Days

Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company received a downgrade to Neutral from BofA Securities. The firm also lowered its price target to $18. Fisker was down 4.51% at $12.61 at last check Thursday afternoon. Fisker Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have been falling for the past...
Avis Budget Stock Surges On BofA's Rating Upgrade, Raised Price Target

BofA analyst John Murphy upgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Buy from Neutral and raised the price target to $125 (implying an upside of 26%), up from $90. Murphy believes 'over-earning' to continue for the company. He states that many of the company's macro factors driving "over-earning" in 2021...
