'She Poems' a befitting end to the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClosing out the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience was “SHE POEMS,” by 2021 Pina Bausch Fellow Aïda Colmenero Dïaz. Of the 20 films she produced since the project’s inception in 2013, the seven chosen for viewing here (according to her website), “question the stereotypes that the western collective imaginary imposes on Black African female bodies…”

Matters of the mind and spirit: Yaseen Manuel’s 'Al-Kitab' and 'UNHINGED' premiere in JOMBA!

Yaseen Manuel, a Cape Town dance artist and the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s 2021 Mellon Foundation Artist in Residence, premiered two dance films for the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience: “Al-Kitab” and “UNHINGED.” Both films, brought to life by filmmaker Kieshia Solomon, shifted JOMBA!’s curatorial provocation of “Border Crossings” to the terrain of the self: in mind and matter.
Poetry and dance not a novel idea but lush 'She Poems' makes this old form new again

“She Poems,” a project by Aïda Colmenero Dïaz, takes the poems and texts of African women to inspire and create dance short films. A handful were shown virtually as the final platform of the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Festival. The films are based widely geographically, in Tanzania, South Africa, Senegal and Togo, among several other African countries. According to Dïaz on her website, “’She Poems’ questions the stereotypes that the western collective imaginary imposes on Black African female bodies, transgressing hegemonic audiovisual and stage narratives, to offer a unique artistic manifestation.”
Seven small windows: Writings inspired by ‘She Poems’

Participating as both a writer and virtual audience member of the 23rd Annual JOMBA! Contemporary Dance experience left me seated with a lot of questions. I believe this is a great way to conclude a festival, or any interaction with art. There is something enticing about dangling threads waiting to be pulled; loose ends can feel much more satisfying than answers.
Contemporary dance company to perform and host dance masterclass

Artistic Director Stephanie Pizzo’s double bill will be set to Bach’s Partita for Violin Solo No. 1 in B Minor and the Beatles, and will be accompanied live by the Detroit electro-pop violin band, Nuclassica. “Dancers are athletes who make art,” said Holly Hobbs, assistant professor of dance and director...
