'She Poems' a befitting end to the 23rd JOMBA! Contemporary Dance Experience

DJ and producer Joel Corry has released a new remix of Nina Simone’s rendition of “Feeling Good,” set to appear on the upcoming Simone collection, Feeling Good: Her Greatest Hits and Remixes, out October 29th via Verve Records. Corry puts a decisively contemporary spin on the track, draping all the trappings of a slick pop-house groove — hand claps, rubber band bass hits, airy synths — beneath Simone’s classic vocal performance. Cory’s take on “Feeling Good” is one of seven remixes that will appear on Feeling Good. Other contributions include Hot Chip’s take on “Be My Husband,” Floorplan’s version of “I Put a Spell on You,” and Sofi Tukker’s remix of “Sinnerman.” Riton, Honne, and Rudimental also contributed remixes. Along with the remixes, Feeling Good will boast the original versions of some of Simone’s most classic tracks, including “Mississippi Goddam,” “Strange Fruit,” “I Loves You Porgy,” and “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO