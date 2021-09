About 15 years ago, Dr. Patricia Hardenberg noticed some patients receiving care from the renowned Shaw Cancer Center were sleeping in their cars because they couldn’t afford lodging in the Valley. That’s when she and other volunteers began raising over $15 million to build Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house, where patients and their caregivers currently can receive not only free lodging, but also a host of nutrition, fitness, counseling and wellness programs. Jack’s Place runs on a pay-what-you-can philosophy, but in order to sustain itself, it needs to raise money for its programs. So, 13 years ago, Sue Franciose and two other women created Hike, Wine & Dine, an annual family-friendly event, which blends hiking with enjoying some of the valley’s finest cuisine and drinks.

