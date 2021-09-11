CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnsville, MN

Burnsville Center owner submits plan to split up and sell mall property

By Dylan Thomas
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York company that acquired the 1977 mall at auction last year is moving ahead with plans to subdivide the 47-acre property.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnsville, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Burnsville, MN
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The 25 hottest housing markets: How the Covid-19 pandemic has shaped where people buy homes

The housing market has been on absolute fire, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first hit home in the United States in March 2020, there was an immediate slump in homebuying activity as shelter-in-place orders and other government mandates were issued. Schools, offices and other public spaces closed, and everyone hunkered down for a wildly uncertain future.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burnsville Center#Acre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Hiring platform People Of Color Careers lands nearly 2 dozen Twin Cities employers

"Regionally, this platform is particularly important with so many Fortune 500 companies headquartered here," People Of Color Careers founder Smith-Akinsanya told the Business Journal. "We can rally around this platform that was built right in our own backyard and work collaboratively to get more Black professionals hired."
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy