Oxnard, CA – The Renegade Cross Country team traveled to Oxnard for their third meet of the season at the Oxnard Invitational on Friday, September 10th at Oxnard College. The Men finished third as a team overall with a total time of 1:49:07 on the four-mile course. The highest men's finisher was freshman Jacob Yagers finishing in seventh place with a time of 20:49.