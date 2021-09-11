CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel arrests 4 Palestinian fugitives who escaped prison

By Josef Federman, Fares Akram
The Spokesman-Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM – Israeli police on Saturday said they have arrested four of the six Palestinians who broke out of a maximum-security prison this week – including a famed militant leader whose exploits over the years have made him a well-known figure in Israel. The arrests moved Israel closer to closing...

Israel’s chief rabbi wants exhumation of Jerusalem woman who allegedly pretended to be Jewish

(JTA) — The office of Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi wants to exhume from a Jerusalem cemetery the body of a woman said to be a Christian who pretended to be Jewish. A top representative of Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau outlined the plan in June to exhume or alternatively fence off the woman’s grave. Or L’Achim, an organization that tries to counter Christian proselytization in Israel, published the chief rabbi’s position laid out by the representative, Rabbi Raphael Altman, on its Facebook page this week.
RELIGION
UPI News

Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza amid 3rd night of fighting

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip traded rocket fire overnight and into Monday as tensions between the two sides turned violent for a third straight night. Early Monday, the Israeli Air Force said its warplanes carried out an airstrike into the Gaza Strip in response...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Bennett: ‘Not Relevant’ to Meet with Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas

In the wake of his meeting this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – who firmly supports the “two-state solution,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media outlets on Tuesday night that he sees no point in meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss a peace deal, or anything else.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Spoons become a new symbol of Palestinian 'freedom'

The humble spoon has taken its place alongside traditional flags and banners as a Palestinian resistance symbol, after prisoners were said to have carried out one of Israel's most spectacular jail breaks with the utensil. - Memories - The issue has also stirred admiration outside the Palestinian territories, where spoons have been carried in demonstrations supporting prisoners detained by Israel.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Israel comes to halt for solemn day of Yom Kippur

Israeli life came to a standstill on Wednesday as Jews marked the beginning of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the most solemn point on their calendar, at sundown.Stores, businesses, public transportation and broadcasting shuts down in Israel for this high holiday, on which the observant fast from sundown on Wednesday until after sunset on Thursday and spend the day in prayer and repentance. For many secular Israeli Jews, it's a day of quiet reflection and introspection spent with family. Streets and highways normally dominated by traffic empty and turn into bicycle-filled thoroughfares. The Israeli police said in...
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

An Algerian journalist has been ordered to be detained.

An Algerian journalist has been ordered to be detained. According to a lawyer and a rights group, an Algerian journalist from a local French-language weekly has been held in detention on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization and distributing false information. According to the National Committee for the Release...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001 . "It was hard for me to believe that he had the ability to organize such a thing. That day changed our lives forever, and it was very hard to continue to live afterwards," Omar bin Laden, 40, said in an interview last week with the Jewish News Syndicate.
SOCIETY
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Minister pledges Taliban govt won't allow militant attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister said Tuesday that the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Without other...
WORLD
AFP

Stench of death: villagers flee site of Ethiopia mass killings

Bodies of rebel fighters dot the roads and fields leading to Chenna, a village in the mountains of northern Ethiopia that this month saw one of the most gruesome reported incidents in the country's 10-month-old war. The fighting in Amhara has amplified global concern about the war in northern Ethiopia, which has killed many thousands of people and pushed hundreds of thousands into famine-like conditions, according to the United Nations.
UNITED NATIONS
Foreign Policy

Israel Can Live With a New Iran Nuclear Deal, Defense Minister Says

TEL AVIV, Israel—Israel would be willing to accept a return to a U.S.-negotiated nuclear deal with Iran, Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Foreign Policy—but Israeli officials are also pressing Washington to prepare a serious “demonstration of power” in case negotiations with Tehran fail. The remarks, made during an exclusive interview...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

The Kotel and the Jews

The Yamim Noraim (High Holydays) provide a momentary respite from the political and religious wars of the Jews. We turn inwardly and emphasize our commonality and shared bonds with all of Israel. Rest assured, the battles will resume on the day after, but one feud – the struggle over the “Kotel compromise” – deserves attention now because the holidays shed light on one overlooked aspect of the dispute.
RELIGION
AFP

Paris attacker says France 'knew risks' of IS strikes in Syria

The sole survivor of the jihadist cell that killed 130 people in Paris six years ago Wednesday claimed France "knew the risks" of attacking jihadist targets in Syria at the trial into France's worst postwar atrocity. "We attacked France, targeted its population, civilians, but there was nothing personal," Salah Abdeslam said after being invited to address the court on the second week of the proceedings. "Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," he said, referring to the decision of the French president at the time to authorise strikes against the group in Syria. His calm statements contrasted sharply with outbursts he made after the trial opened last week, where 19 others are also accused in the biggest trial in modern French legal history.
MIDDLE EAST

