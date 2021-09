Our Vikings take on the Bengals today. They’ll have veterans Sean Mannion and Ameer Abdullah available to them. Abdullah was the cut I was most surprised about. He’s a versatile RB who can help on special teams. I get that there aren’t many carries available with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in town, but he ought to have a role in this offense. He could even help remedy the receiver depth, or lack thereof. Don’t be surprised if he ends up getting some touches on offense.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO