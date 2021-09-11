HOW THEY SCORED: Centre Colonels 40, Maryville College Scots 21

C 7:32 — Cort Marbaugh 6 pass from Trentin Dupper (Cam Tegge kick) A 23-yard punt from Trey Hampton set Centre up with a short field, and the Colonels made the Scots pay. Centre quarterback Trentin Dupper rushed for five yards to convert on third-and-2 from the Maryville College 26-yard line and then hit Jordan Gunter for a 10-yard gain on third-and-5 move inside the 10-yard line. On the next play, Dupper tossed the first of his three first-half passing touchdowns. | Centre, 7-0.