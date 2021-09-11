Week 3 High School Football Scores and Highlights

AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:. WESTLAKE BLASTS EULESS TRINITY IN BATTLE OF TOP 10'S. The Westlake Chaparrals continue to prove they're...
AUSTIN, Texas - Welcome back, high school football fans! Below you will find a complete rundown of Texas high school football scores as well as highlights from the 2021 Texas high school football season:. THURSDAY, September 9. Anderson 52. Westwood 14. Lehman 30. Austin 38. Glenn 7. Pflugerville 22. Northeast...
Comments / 0