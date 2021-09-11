CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies receive life saving award

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two deputies from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received an award for saving the life after a boy began to drown. Deputies Jake Abernathy and Lucas Ferrell received the Life Saving Award after rescuing a man drowning off the Easter Ferry bridge near Morris Rd. back in July. Deputy Ferrell was sent to call and Abernathy was on his way home but chose to respond to the call instead. Abernathy was the first person on the scene and saw a young man struggling in the water.

