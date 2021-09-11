CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man seriously injured in possible skateboard accident in Dennis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a skateboard in Dennis. The incident happened on Old Wharf Road near Oak Street Extension. The victim suffered a head injury and was transported to the Ezra Baker School to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. Further details were […] The post Man seriously injured in possible skateboard accident in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.

