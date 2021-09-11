Man seriously injured in possible skateboard accident in Dennis

DENNIS PORT – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 3 PM in the area of 545 Depot Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victims who were transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Two people injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port appeared first on CapeCod.com.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO